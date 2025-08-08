Two High-Profile Recruits Announce Reclassification to 2025, 2026 Classes
The 2026 and 2027 NBA Draft classes got another shot in the arm on Thursday.
Two groups that were already slated to be filled with talent just potentially added prospects that could impact the coming cycles when Billy White III and Baba Oladotun announced their reclassifications.
White, a four-star wing from Corpus Christi, Texas, was originally part of the 2026 recruiting class, but committed to SMU and reclassified to the 2025 cycle. This means White will join the Mustangs for the 2025-26 campaign and gives him a chance to play his way into the 2026 NBA Draft.
"He has a super soft natural touch that extends out to the arc and can make movement threes with a quick release. He’s also an exceptional free-throw shooter, has a good left hand, and is a heady passer who should really thrive in offensive structure at the next level," Adam Finkelstein wrote.
"The bottom line is that he’s a skilled and smart player who has a niche with his shooting, good overall feel for the game, solid enough physical tools, and just needs to establish a position for himself on the defensive end."
White picked up 25 offers before cutting his list to Texas A&M, SMU, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Stanford, TCU and Maryland. Under the tutelage of his father, Billy White Jr., the 6-foot-8 wing led Veterans Memorial High School (TX) to a 39-1 record and a state semifinals appearance in 2025.
White averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, one steal and 1.8 blocks per game as a junior, earning All-South Texas Boys Basketball MVP from the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. Now, the talented prospect joins a Mustangs' squad that competes in the ACC.
Following his reclassification, White is rated the No. 49 overall prospect and No. 12 small forward in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Oladotun was viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, but reclassified to the 2026 cycle on Thursday. 247Sports rates the 6-foot-9 wing the No. 8 overall prospect and No. 2 small forward in the nation.
Oladotun didn't announce a commitment yet, but has the chance to be a one-and-done prospect at whichever school he chooses. According to 247Sports, the Blake High School (MD) product holds more than 42 offers, and has a visit set to Maryland in September.
After Derik Queen was a lottery selection following one year with the Terrapins, Oladotun could be the next Maryland player to garner top-15 looks if new head coach Buzz Williams can land the in-state prospect.
While Oladotun is still a year away from being in college, his reclassification will likely impact the 2027 NBA Draft class, adding another high-level wing prospect to a group that is already generating buzz.
