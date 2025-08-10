Two NBA Draft Hopefuls Start for Indiana in Scrimmage Against Mega Superbet
College basketball is still a few months away, but teams around the country have already begun preparing for the 2025-26 campaign.
Schools like Indiana are in the midst of pre-season scrimmages against overseas opponents, and a number of other programs will have their own exhibition matchups leading up to the start of the season in November.
Fans and media aren't typically allowed at scrimmages, but during the Hoosiers two recent exhibitions in Puerto Rico, first against Universidad de Bayamon then Mega Superbet, team reporters have been able to view each session.
In Saturday's contest against Mega, Tucker DeVries and Lamar Wilkerson each started for Indiana. Both players are transfers who could earn a spot in the 2026 NBA Draft with strong seasons in the Big 10 this year.
Wilkerson led the Hoosiers with 18 points in 20 minutes, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range. DeVries notched 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in the win.
A highlight reel posted by Indiana showed DeVries hitting a 3-pointer, logging a block and dishing out an assist, while Wilkerson cut to the basket for a layup, knocked down a triple and hit a pull-up mid range shot off the dribble.
Currently, DeVries likely has a better chance to get drafted than Wilkerson, but the former Sam Houston State standout's perimeter shooting could help him ascend draft boards this season.
With the Bearkats last year, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 20.5 points, four rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 47.7% from the field and 44.5% from beyond the arc on 7.7 attempts per game.
If Wilkerson can turn in similar production for the Hoosiers, especially from beyond the arc, he will likely find a place in the next NBA Draft.
Like Wilkerson, DeVries is set to enter his first season at Indiana. The 6-foot-7 wing joined IU's roster when his father, head coach Darien DeVries, was hired by the school. Tucker DeVries spent three years at Drake and one at West Virginia under the tuteladge of his dad before coming to Indiana.
DeVries was hurt for most of the 2024-25 season, but averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in eight appearances, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 47.3% from beyond the arc.
During the 2023-24 campaign at Drake, DeVries put up 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 34 appearances while shooting 44.4% from the field and 36.3% from deep.
With a versatile skill set and good size on the perimeter, a solid year in the Big 10 should be enough to get the veteran forward drafted in the 2026 class.
