Two Sophomore NBA Draft Prospects Notch Solid Performances on Tuesday
After an entertaining first day of the 2025-26 college basketball season on Monday, Tuesday's slate also featured a few interesting matchups.
While there may not have been a headliner like Arizona and Florida's opening-night showdown. a number of prospects were in action on the second day of the new NCAA campaign. Duke and Texas' contest saw potential top pick Cameron Boozer make his collegiate debut, while Kentucky and other top teams around the country also took the court.
Amongst the number of games on Tuesday night, a pair of sophomores with NBA Draft hopes turned in solid showings to kick off their second season at the NCAA level on a high note.
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Anderson tallied 34 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and a turnover in 37 minutes, shooting 11-of-23 from the field, 3-of-7 from 3-point range and 9-of-11 from the free throw line in a win against Lindenwood.
Listed at 6-foot-3, the German guard averaged 10.6 points, 3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42.9% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 80.2% from the free throw line as a freshman in 2024-25.
Coming out of high school, Anderson was rated the No. 113 overall player and No. 10 point guard in the 2024 recriuting class, per 247Sports. After an impressive performance during international competition over the summer, Anderson has a chance to rise up draft boards with a solid showing in the Big 12 this season.
Isaiah Evans, Duke
Evans logged 23 points, a rebound, an assist and one turnover in 33 minutes, shooting 7-of-13 from the field, 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and 5-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against Texas.
Listed at 6-foot-6, Evans averaged 6.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game as a freshman while shooting 43.2% from the field, 41.6% from beyond the arc and 81.3% from the charity stripe. Before Duke, Evans was the No. 13 overall player and No. 4 small foward in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports.
With good size on the wing and solid shooting prowess, Evans has the potential to be a lottery selection in the upcoming NBA Draft with a big year in the ACC. One game into his sophomore year, Evans seems to have a more defined role in the Blue Devils offense, which could be the key to him taking a leap in production as a sophomore.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.