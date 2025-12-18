Two Under-the-Radar NBA Draft Prospects Erupt for Big Performances

The NCAA basketball season has seen some remarkable performances, including a handful over the past few days.

On Wednesday, NC State took down Texas Southern 108-72 to bounce back from a one-point overtime loss to Kansas. With the win, the Wolfpack moved to 8-4 overall heading into an intriguing matchup with Mississippi.

Tuesday, Texas Tech defeated Northern Colorado in what was a tight game for portions of the contest. In the end, Grant McCasland's Red Raiders earned a 101-90 victory and improved to 8-3 on the seasons.

In both NC State and Texas Tech's recent wins, the teams were led by massive performances from players who could be 2026 NBA Draft prospects.

For the Wolfpack, Paul McNeil Jr. logged 47 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and 0 turnovers in 27 minutes on the floor, shooting 12-of-18 from the field, 11-of-17 from 3-point range and 12-of-12 from the free throw line.

After McNeil's astounding outing, Wolfpack head coach Will Wade praised the sophomore wing player.

"Paul (McNeil) stayed after dinner last night and got shots up for 45 minutes after everyone left," Wade said. "I love him and ran every play in the sheet I had for him tonight. He deserves it, he never complains and that's why I continue to stick with him."

Wade's trust in McNeil paid off against Texas Southern, and could continue to be important as the season progresses and NC State gets into ACC competition. There, McNeil and the Wolfpack will have the opportunity to compete against top NBA prospects like Mikel Brown Jr., Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and others.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, McNeil is averaging 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 43.4% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc on more than 7 attempts per game. McNeil's size and perimeter shooting ability could be enough to earn attention from NBA scouts in the upcoming draft class.

The day before McNeil's big showing, LeJuan Watts led Texas Tech to a victory. JT Toppin and Christian Anderson are the Red Raiders' usual stars and are both have the potential to be picked in the 2026 draft.

Against Northern Colorado, though, Watts was the game's leading scorer, tallying 36 points while shooting 12-of-13 from the field, 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and 9-of-11 from the free throw line. The former Eastern Washington and Washington State transfer added 6 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal.

Watts became the first player in Big 12 history to score at least 35 points while shooting 90% from the field. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound redshirt junior is averaging 14 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.