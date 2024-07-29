Tyler Kolek Could be Ready-Made Point Guard for New York Knicks
An essential four-year starter in college, Tyler Kolek will be walking into an entirely new situation with the New York Knicks. But one he could quickly take advantage of with his laundry list of ready-made NBA skills.
Drafted to New York at No. 34, Kolek isn’t yet on radars as a soon-to-be contributor, but his Summer League slate offers a glimpse into what could make him an early play.
The highlight was his 7.0 assists per game to just 1.4 turnovers, an obviously translatable skill that seamlessly carried over from college — 7.7 dimes per game in his final season with Marquette.
In the spaced-out NBA, Kolek should thrive as an on-ball guard, navigating screens, setting up teammates and spotting up in his downtime.
The former Golden Eagle’s scoring wasn’t as seamless a transition — just 9.6 points on 36% shooting from the field — but it was clear even pre-draft that he’ll need more time on that front to find comfortability. His near-40% 3-point shooting in his last two collegiate seasons leaves plenty of hope.
Kolek is certainly ready to make a positive impact in a few key areas. The only hangup being the Knicks' quest for the coveted NBA Finals, and a legitimately good roster standing in Kolek’s way.
While rookies don’t typically make a massive impact on team’s with title aspirations, there’s a chance Kolek’s uniqueness as a pass-first shooting archetype could give way to playing time.
The starting spot is of course occupied by Jalen Brunson. But Kolek could have a role within the backup unit before season's end.
