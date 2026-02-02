Tyran Stokes, Cameron Williams Highlight 2026 McDonald's All-American Game Rosters

The 2026 McDonald's All-American Game rosters were announced on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday, listing out East and West teams featuring the top high school talent in the United States.

The McDonald's All-American Game will be played on March 31 at 9 p.m. ET in Glendale, AZ. Each team features 12 players, 17 of whom are in the top 20 of ESPN's 2026 SC Next 100. The West roster, more notably, features the top two prospects in the nation: Tyran Stokes and Cameron Williams.

Stokes, who is still uncommitted, is the top-ranked prospect in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-7 small forward playing for Ranier Beach High School has offers from Kansas, Oregon and Kentucky, and is a projected top-five pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Williams, who is No. 2 on ESPN's rankings, is committed to Duke and is also in contention for the top draft choice in 2027. The 6-foot-11 power forward displays great athleticism and skills for a big man, while also showcasing some of those traditional strengths in rebounding and shot-blocking.

In total, eight of the 24 total players are uncommitted. Stokes, Brandon McCoy, Caleb Holt, Christian Collins, Jordan Smith Jr., Jaxon Richardson, Bruce Branch III and Darius Bivins are the prospects who have not yet chose a school for the 2026-27 season.

Of the committed players, five are set to play in the Big 10, four will be in the SEC, four will be in the ACC and three are set to play in the Big 12. The Ratliff brothers, Darius and Adonis, are two seven-footers who will attend USC next season.

Last year, the McDonald's All-American Game featured what many are now describing as the best of a generational 2026 NBA Draft class. Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer took home MVP honors at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The game also featured AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson and Mikel Brown Jr., all considered franchise-changing prospects ahead of June.

While this year's high school class isn't as highly regarded as the last, players like Stokes and Williams have elite potential. Stokes, in particular, is a high-scoring, do-it-all forward who isn't fazed by high-stakes moments or pressure. His frame provides two-way potential as well, but he has always been a top-tier scorer with a knack for elevating his team.

The Sprite Jam Fest will also take place on March 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET, featuring a dunk contest between some of the All-Americans.