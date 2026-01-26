Duke-Louisville and Arizona-BYU Will Offer NBA Draft Fireworks

The college basketball season has been highlighted by the dominance of a few teams and players, several of which will face off against one another in tonight’s action.

Monday’s top-25 slate features No. 5 Duke versus No. 23 Louisville, as well as No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 13 BYU, both of which are sure to offer fireworks for college basketball and NBA Draft fans alike.

With just one loss to their name, as well as an 18-year-old National Player of the Year candidate, Duke is obviously one of the top teams in the country. Though their mettle will be tested against Louisville.

Boozer is averaging 23.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 58% overall and 38% from three. He’ll project to be a strength-based four at the next level, though his high-feel and quick-processing will tantalize plenty of NBA teams.

The Blue Devils also have a host of other NBA Draft hopefuls, including Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr and more.

After missing more than a month due to a back injury, the Cardinals got their own potential top-five pick back in Mikel Brown Jr. for Saturday’s contest, and he coasted to 20 points on 64% shooting overall. Louisville also has a potent scoring guard in Ryan Conwell, who’s sure to earn second-round looks this year.

Awesome to see Mikel Brown Jr back in the lineup for Louisville. Such a fun player. His rapid processing, fluid quick-twitch athleticism, and lethal shooting enable such a dynamic style of play. Tempo. Tempo. Tempo. Duke up next. pic.twitter.com/tQ8DxLhjPP — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) January 25, 2026

Duke and Louisville are among the top teams in the ACC, and country when healthy, and tonight should prove that. They’ll tip off at 6 p.m. CT.

Arizona vs. BYU could prove an even better matchup.

The Wildcats are the top-ranked team in the nation, sitting at a perfect 20-0. They’re led by future first-rounders in forward Koa Peat and guard Brayden Burries, both of which are true freshmen. Center Motiejus Krivas offers an interesting big swing as well.

BYU is led by potential top-pick AJ Dybantsa, fresh off a 43-point performance versus Utah. Just like Boozer, he’s averaging just shy of 24 points per game on the season, doing so on 55% shooting overall.

Potential No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa GOES OFF for a career-high in the Holy War against Utah 😳



43 PTS | 15-24 FG | 4-5 3PT | 6 REB | 3 AST | 36 MINS pic.twitter.com/E6pY32MwTD — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 25, 2026

It will take a near-perfect outing from the Cougars to best the Wildcats, though BYU might have the makeup to do so. An unstoppable freshman scorer, a veteran wing in Richie Saunders and a myriad of other talented players are sure to give the No. 1 team in the nation fits.

Arizona and BYU tip off at 8 p.m. CT in one of the more anticipated matchups of the college season.