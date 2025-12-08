UNC's Caleb Wilson Is Making a Legitimate Case as an All-American

Has there been a more consistent freshman star in Power Four than North Carolina's Caleb Wilson? You could make the argument for a few names, but there's also a very good case for the 6-foot-10 forward.

Wilson was a name to watch in the 2026 NBA Draft prior to the start of the season, but he has shot up mock drafts and has made a case to be included with three of the generational prospects the media has hyped up: Cam Boozer (Duke), AJ Dybantsa (BYU) and Darryn Peterson (Kansas).

The Atlanta native isn't quite as skilled as the other three, looking at him as a prospect. However, his high motor, explosiveness, incredible finishing skills and IQ give him a high floor, which would incline teams to take him early.

Most recently, Wilson put up 20 points, 14 rebounds and a block in an 81-61 win over Georgetown. The freshman was everywhere in the paint, getting to the free-throw line, finishing with ferocity and even showcasing his touch outside of layups and dunks in the paint.

Shot-quality concerns aside, Caleb Wilson does a lot to answer questions about his “touch” when he hits tough jumpers like this



Saw he had a match-up against a smaller defender, backed him down, and then swishes a face-up jumper despite the help



Then (and I love this) look at…

Wilson and seven-footer Henri Veesaar have become one of college basketball's most exciting power forward-center duos. The Estonian big man is also putting up impressive numbers, averaging 16.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Wilson, in his own right, is putting up 19.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He's not just a talented finisher and rebounder, but can defend at a high level as well. At 6-foot-10 with a seven-foot wingspan, he has the frame to be an elite two-way talent in the NBA.

In Draft Digest's latest mock draft, Wilson is projected to go fourth overall to the Brooklyn Nets. He's still behind Boozer, Dybantsa, and Peterson, but has passed other promising freshmen such as Nate Ament (Tennessee), Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville), and Koa Peat (Arizona).

In terms of the National Player of the Year conversation, a few stars have more of a case over North Carolina's star, such as Boozer, who is leading an undefeated Blue Devils squad at 23 points and 9.9 rebounds a night. However, if Wilson can keep up this production, he'd certainly be an easy All-American pick.

With conference play upon us, Wilson will face more tests in the ACC, but that also means a chance for him to prove how special a prospect he is. The 2026 NBA Draft is appearing to have the deepest class in years, and he is a major reason why.