Jazz’ Ace Bailey Shines in Second Summer League Game
Much has been made of Ace Bailey’s last few months, with him seeing an interesting pre-draft process, and eventually landing with the Utah Jazz.
Utah reportedly wasn’t one of Bailey’s camps preferred landing spots. But nonetheless, he went at pick No. 5.
Everything was made worse by Bailey’s polarizing play-style, which features athleticism and tough shot-taking and making.
All of this came to a head in his first Summer League action, where Bailey struggled in his first professional setting. He shot just 3-for-13 in total, scoring just eight points. He still managed a fine all-around performance, adding seven rebounds and one steal, block and assist apiece. But his advertised shooting — just 1-for-5 — wasn’t there.
In his second game, though, Bailey majorly bounced back. Against the Grizzlies, he scored a blistering 18 points on 50% shooting, hitting on three of his five triples. Even more, he continued his all-around production, adding seven rebounds and three assists.
Simply put, Bailey looked like one of the best players on a court with multiple NBA contributors, showcasing the high-level shot-making that made him a top-five pick. Should Bailey be able to tap into that consistently, he'll easily be one of the better players from the class with length, athleticism, scoring and defensive versatility.
Even more, the Jazz came away with a win. And while that ultimately doesn't mean much at the Summer League level, you'd always rather come away with the victory.
The Jazz will play one final Salt Lake City Summer League game on Tuesday, July 8, ahead of Las Vegas later in the week.