Anthony Davis Has Hand Injury That Could Cost Him Months
Mavericks forward Anthony Davis has damaged ligaments in his left hand and could miss months, according to a Friday afternoon report from Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
“Depending on second opinion and if surgery is required, Davis could miss a number of months,” Charania wrote of the injury, which Davis suffered during Dallas’s 116–114 loss to the Jazz Thursday.
Davis left that game after scoring 21 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in 35 minutes of action. In just 20 contests this season, Davis has averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
The Mavericks acquired Davis—a near-lock for the Hall of Fame despite a notorious injury record—from the Lakers on Feb. 2, giving up guard Luka Dončić to get him. That trade has proven wildly unpopular with Dallas fans, though Davis has been stellar in limited action for the Mavericks so far.
Dallas—11th in the Western Conference and still just two games behind the 10th-place Grizzlies—will return to action Saturday against the Bulls.