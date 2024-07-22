Kyle Filipowski Showcases Upside In Marvelous Summer League Performance
One of the biggest surprises of draft night was the slip of Kyle Filipowski. Expected by many to be a top-20 pick, the former Duke big man didn’t hear his name called until the second round when the Utah Jazz selected him with the 32nd overall pick. While he still has ways to go to prove his value as a draft steal, he got off to a great start to his Jazz career in the NBA Summer League, saving his best for last.
In Filipowski’s final summer league game against the Detroit Pistons, he came out and made a statement right out of the gate. In the first half alone, he dropped 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting. These buckets consisted of thunderous dunks off of cuts, skillful driving layups, and 3-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc. These three-point makes weren’t just open, uncontested looks, either. The seven-footer knocked down two of his conversions over outstretched contests.
The former Blue Devil’s scoring halted in the second half, yet he continued to fill up the stat sheet. He finished with a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds. Further, he dished out four assists, including some impressive feeds from the top of the key. Defensively, he also notched a pair of steals.
Amongst Utah’s deep 2024 rookie class, also consisting First Round picks Cody Williams and Isaiah Collier, Filipowski has a chance to stick out immediately due to the NBA value of his foundational skill-set. His ability to finish plays through interior scoring will be a valuable skill from day one, as will his ability to knock down the three-pointer and facilitate offense via passing. The 20-year-old doesn’t have it all figured out, especially defensively, but he has more than enough offensive skill to contribute while he learns to leverage his size into defensive value.
As Filipowski rounds out his skill-set, he boasts the potential to become a matchup nightmare for opposing big men due to his offensive versatility. He also has a number of different developmental paths, for his three-point shooting, off-the-dribble creation, post scoring, and dribble-handoff playmaking could each grow into the centerpiece of his offensive attacks. No matter which direction he develops in, Filipowski’s growth will be intriguing to monitor as he embarks on his professional career.
