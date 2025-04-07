Utah Jazz Prospects Continue to Impress Down the Stretch
With the end of the 2024-25 season in sight, Utah’s group of young recent draftees has continued to find a groove.
The Jazz haven’t been fortunate enough to select in the true upper ranks of the NBA Draft just yet, but have done their best with late-lottery and late-first selection in the past few years. With those picks, they’ve been able to amass the likes of Keyonte George, Kyle Filipowski, Isaiah Collier, Cody Williams and more.
In Sunday’s bout with the Atlanta Hawks, Utah’s young backcourt players shone, despite a double-digit loss.
George, the No. 16 pick at the 2023 NBA Draft, led all scorers in the game with a blistering 35 points off the bench — a new career-high. George has seen his fair share of inefficient outings through two seasons in Utah, but has shown plenty of highs, too. Against Atlanta, he shot a white-hot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc, adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in the process.
Collier, too, saw a solid outing. Which is quickly becoming the norm for the twenty-ninth selected rookie. From the starting lineup, he added 17 points and 12 important assists. He’s showcased his high-level passing all season, already breaking John Stockton’s longtime franchise record for a rookie.
While the Jazz won't be picky with their upcoming draft pick in terms of fit, Collier and George have certainly given the team some guard insurance.
A game-and-a-half ahead of the Wizards for the best odds at the 2025 NBA Draft, it seems the Jazz are cruising towards finally getting a top selection, which will help to complete the puzzle even more.