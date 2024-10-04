Utah Jazz Rookie Spent Summer Working on Frame
The Utah Jazz hit the 2024 NBA Draft heavy starting with the No. 10 pick in Cody Williams who had a rollercoaster of a draft process. Some, including this scribe, held the Colorado product in high regard as a top pick before some reservations popped up to slowly slide him down the board.
Ahead of his rookie season, the swingman is working on his frame and learning life in the NBA with the different terminology and style of play.
"Really focusing on getting stronger, learning as much as I can... learning the coverages, the terminology," Williams said at media day on Monday.
The lottery pick is already impressing his teammates as well as early pick runs begin for each NBA team and they get time on the court together.
"The best thing about Cody [Williams] is that he's able to blend in... you might not know that he's out there but he's making the right play," Keyonte George said Monday.
His freshman season was riddled with injuries which murkied the evaluations from most people, Williams has a chance to really pop with a healthy season in the NBA - his fellow teammate discussing the nuance of his game is key, as rookies have to be making quick decisions and the right plays to stay on the floor.
Jazz head coach Will Hardy has been able to get the most out of young players and Williams should be no different.
