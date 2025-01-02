Utah Jazz Rookie Shines with Career-Day in G League
In his first on-court action of 2025, Utah Jazz rookie Cody Williams saw a blistering game for the team’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.
Across 32 minutes in a four-point win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Williams was able to add a professional-high 36 points on 13-for-21 shooting, with three steals, three assists, two blocks and a rebound. Perhaps most importantly, he was able to knock down five of his eight attempted triples, leading the team with a +13 plus-minus in the close win.
Williams hasn’t yet been successful at the NBA level, averaging just 3.5 points on 31% shooting overall in just over 19 minutes played per game. He’s been able to muster 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a few steals and blocks every so often, but has yet to really put his all-around game together.
Still, selected at No. 10 in the 2024 NBA Draft, Williams was thought of to be a project pick. A player who could eventually glue a team together on the wing with fine scoring, connectivity and defense. And Williams has been able to show that in moderation so far in Year 1.
So far in the G League, he’s been able to produce 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, a strong start towards what should be a productive NBA career down the line. At just 20-years-old, he'll have ample time to develop into a rotational caliber forward for the Jazz.
Performances like Wednesday’s with the Stars certainly help, too.
