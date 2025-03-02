Utah Jazz Rookie Continues to Find Stride As Lead Guard
The Utah Jazz went into the 2024 NBA Draft willing to load up on potential talent. As other squads shied away from a perceieved bad draft class, the Jazz loaded up with Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski all of whom at some point were viewed as potential lottery picks in this class.
Collier has been a bright spot in a losing season for the Salt Lake City crew, as the USC product continues to gain comfortability, confidence and production on the ball down the home stretch of the 2024-25 campaign.
The youngster dazzled his way to a double-double on Friday in Utah's upset win over the Minnesota Timberwolves posting 11 points, 14 assists, three rebounds and 50% shooting from the floor in 30 minutes of action.
For Utah, the Jazz have to continue to let collier run the show in the starting lineup for the young squad as he certainly looks like a building block for the future.
This season, Collier is averaging 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 stocks per game while shooting 40% from the floor, 24% from beyond the arc and 61% at the line. In the last six games, these numbers jump to 10.5 points, 9.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 40% from the floor, 38% from 3-point land and 55% at the charity stripe.
