Utah Jazz Rookie Finding Footing in NBA G League, Needs NBA Time

The Utah Jazz have seen rookie swingman Cody Williams find his footing in the NBA G League with a dominating efforts in the Salt Lake City Stars recent outing.

Rylan Stiles

Oct 29, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) reacts to making a three point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz are still searching for a star player from its rebuild. In the 2024 NBA Draft Class, as many thumbed their nose at the prospects, the Jazz went the other way. Utah came away with Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski - each with high reputations out of High School who spent time in the cycle a year ago pegged as lottery picks.

Utah has sent the Colorado product, Williams, down to the NBA G League to earn some run with the Salt Lake City Star. The no. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft class, is finding his footing - including a dominating effort in the Stars last game posting 36 behind five made triples to go along with three assists, a rebound, two blocks and three steals.

In the G League, Williams is averaging 14.8 points, 2.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and a block per game while shooting just 36 percent from the floor, 25 percent from deep and 69 percent at the charity stripe.

Though, in recent games, the Jazz rookie is coming around and adjusting to pro basketball. With Utah having its sights set on a high-pick in a loaded 2025 NBA Draft class, it should not take long for Williams to try his hand at the NBA level again. Now, much more equipped for how to handle the process.

