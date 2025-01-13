Utah Jazz Rookie Posts Best Game in NBA Against Suns
The Utah Jazz spent its lottery pick on Cody Williams a year ago with the no. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Jazz took a shot on the Colorado product. Williams was a highly regarded prospect by the time the draft came around, a season riddled with injuries saw flaws otherlooked and the promise of NBA spacing felt like it would help the rookie overcome issues.
However, Williams has seen his career get off to a rocky start. Far too often, the Jazz swingman would float around the court without making an impact as a passive player. This led Utah to send Williams to the NBA G League where he started the same way before eventually breaking through down on the farm.
The Jazz recalled Williams and on Saturday, he put up his best game in the NBA. Off the bench for Utah, he posted 13 points, two rebounds and two assists on 50 percent shooting from the floor, including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.
Utah saw the rookie end with a career high in a game that flashed his offensive tools. It was a night on the defensive end where at times Williams drew the short end of the stick defending one of the best scorers of all time, Kevin Durant, but ultimately his compete level and frame still give encouraging signs on that end moving forward.
In basketball, as the old adage goes, "sometimes you just have to see one go in," and Williams saw his first quality game in the Jazz 114-106 loss against the Suns. Perhaps, the rookie can build on this outing.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.