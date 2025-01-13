Utah Jazz Rookie Sees Best Game Yet in Overtime Win
As was expected with the team’s various project selections from the 2024 NBA Draft, it hasn’t exactly been an easy debut season so far for the Utah Jazz rookies.
While second-rounder Kyle Filipowski has added some in the ways of positive impact, both lottery pick Cody Williams and late-first-rounder Isaiah Collier have seen slow starts.
Collier, especially, has had a rough go, seeing just 3.4 points on 32% shooting overall across his 30 games.
On Sunday night though, Collier showed his potential with the best game of his short career in a Jazz jersey, even scoring at the most crucial point of overtime.
Across his 37 minutes in the extra-inning win over the down Brooklyn Nets, Collier was one of the best players on the night, adding a game-high 23 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Overall, he showed some seldom-seen efficiency, shooting 9-for-16 overall and 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and registering just two turnovers in finishing with a +1 plus-minus.
Most importantly, Collier hit the go-ahead shot with just two seconds remaining in overtime to give the Jazz a one-point lead.
The performance against Brooklyn has capped a successful stretch for Collier, as he saw more efficient nights against the Heat and Suns in Utah’s last two games.
Formerly the No. 1 player in the 2023 class per RSCI, Collier still has immense potential in the NBA, despite his slow start. He has the physical tools to succeed as an on-ball point guard, but has yet to master the intricacies of the position, which can be one of the harder to adapt to overall.
If he can find his jump shooting and hone his pure point guard skills, he could stick permanently in the Jazz’ starting lineup.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.