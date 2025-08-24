VCU Commit Sammy Jackson Could Be the Next Big NBA Prospect from a Mid-Major
While the top prospects heading to premier programs generally receive most of the buzz at the collegiate level, there are always players who attend mid-major schools who are future NBA talents hidden in plain sight.
One player who meets that criteria to keep an eye on in the Class of 2026, who will be eligible for the 2027 NBA Draft, is Sammy Jackson. He’s the son of Marc Jackson, a standout at Temple who went on to play seven seasons in the NBA, so he will look to follow in his footsteps to the league following a commitment to VCU.
Jackson plays point guard in high school, but it’s yet to be seen if he has the lead guard and floor general skills to play that role at the next level. Regardless, his vision and ability to make things happen for others are impressive, even if he ends up being an off-ball guard or wing. Either way, he’s going to be a playmaker.
He’s also a very promising shooter. Jackson has the size to rise over defenders at the high school level and mechanics suggest he should be able to do the same moving forward. This is promising for his off-ball game, in addition to the on-ball self-creation and playmaking upside.
Jackson had offers from major colleges in every power conference, but he ultimately committed to VCU. He will have the chance to thrive and be a primary piece as a freshman, which will be great experience. That’s a big reason why he chose VCU, so he could be showcased and be himself, notably when it comes to having the ball in his hands and being a primary initiator.
“There’s not that many 6-foot-7 point guards, and I feel it’s a better way to get looked at, a better way to showcase your game and really stand out from other people. Because there’s a lot of 6’0, 6’1 point guards,” Jackson said in an interview this summer.
After his freshman season at VCU, he could in theory have shown enough to be draft-ready, but it’s more likely that he will transfer to a larger program for a big sophomore campaign before making the jump. NBA talent evaluators generally like to see him play at a higher level in order to be taken in the first round. That’s a trend, not a rule, so Jackson’s path to the league will be interesting. No matter what that path looks like, he has the size, talent and skillset to make it to the NBA, even if it takes two or three collegiate seasons.
Following what should be an incredible senior season at the high school level, keep an eye on Sammy Jones as a promising mid-major prospect with NBA upside.