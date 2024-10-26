Veteran Kansas Jayhawks Guard Stands Out Against Arkansas
On Friday, the top ranked Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks played an exhibition game in Fayetteville Arkansas on Friday, which can best be discribed as sloppy. Though, the Jayhawks did see a vertan guard stand out in this contest.
The Razorbacks, of course, were test driving a new system with their new bench boss John Calipari. Kansas is looking to bounce back from a ho-hum season a year ago. In this exhibition clash the NBA Draft world got their first look at Zeke Mayo and AJ Storr in Jayhawk uniforms - scoring eight and seven points respectively - but it was a returner for KU that stole the show.
Dajuan Harris Jr. - who has been playing college basketball since the Polk administration and was teammates with Perry Ellis - really shined entering another year of college basketball with already 140 tilts under his belt.
The 6-foot-1 guard is a pest defensively and could get an NBA look due to that fact. Though, his offense has to catch up. Against Arkansas, it did.
Harris was impressive leading all scorers with 26 points, shooting 64 percent from the floor including an eyebrow raising 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.
Last season, Harris played in 34 games, averaging 8.5 points, hauling in 2.0 rebounds, dishing out 6.5 assists and swiping 1.5 steals while shooting 42 percent from the floor, 38 percent from the 3-point line and 80 percent from the charity stripe.
No. 1 Kansas will play its final exhibition game for the 2024-25 season against Washburn on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. CT, in Allen Fieldhouse.
