VJ Edgecombe Could Have Wide-Ranging Stock at NBA Draft
On Sunday, one of the 2025 NBA Draft’s projected top talents in VJ Edgecombe announced his intention to officially enter the draft.
Edgecombe was one of the top true freshman performers among college basketball this season, averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 44% overall. In leading the Baylor Bears with strong two-way play, he cemented what many draft experts think is likely top-five stock. But there could be more than meets the eye regarding his placing at the actual draft.
At around 6-foot-5, Edgecombe is a hyper-athletic hybrid, sitting smack dab in the middle between guard and wing. He doesn’t quite have the handle or passing chops to be a full-time lead guard yet, or the pure size to fully size up to wing. While the blank slate and malleability of Edgecombe could drive some teams toward him at the ’25 draft, others could be driven away.
The NBA has become an increasingly position-less league, more so being based around archetypes lately than true one through five positions. But Edgecombe certainly has a few negative tweener tendencies in addition to his overall positive skillset.
That could cause a wide range for Edgecombe at the upcoming draft. All it will take is a few teams to value more rigid skillsets near the top for Edgecombe to slide, and as we’ve seen in a few others prospects over the years, it can be slippery. On the flip-side, all it will take is one team enamored with his seemingly moldable game to chance him within the top-three.
Regardless, Edgecombe is one of the top names to watch in the coming months.