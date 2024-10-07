Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr Does It All In Impressive Preseason Showing
Since Alexandre Sarr slipped from his position as the odds-on top pick favorite, he’s been the subject of high scrutiny. That seems like a stretch for someone who did get drafted with the second overall pick during this time, but his subpar summer league performance left many in doubt of his capabilities. He struggled to find his stride as a shot-maker, with poor efficiency across the field. This reached its worst in his 0/15 performance, which included 0/7 shooting from beyond the arc.
However, in his first preseason action, Sarr demonstrated a whole different dimension of his. The 6-foot-11 big man showed just why he was the second overall pick, previewing the tantalizing two-way potential the Washington Wizards selected him for. En route to 15 points in just 22 minutes of game action, the Frenchman slipped to the cup for a pair of thunderous slams, and also stepped out from three-point range with proficiency. Sarr converted all but one of his attempts from deep, with some impressive makes.
Additionally, Sarr tallied three rebounds and four assists while showcasing his rare defensive abilities. He only rejected one shot, but his fluid movement skills were on full display in Washington’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. On multiple occasions, he stifled offensive attacks by gliding across the court to cut attackers off and provide stifling shot contests.
While Sarr still has lots of work to do before he can establish himself as a good NBA player, his first taste of preseason action provided nothing but optimism to the Wizards. Despite his complexities as a player, the vision with Sarr is simple: he possesses all the rare tools needed to thrive in the NBA’s most valuable defensive archetype, and he brings unique scoring potential on offense. He needs to fill in the gaps of his game, but his fluid strides, quick feet, and broad reach are unteachable qualities that the league’s best roaming/switching rim protectors all share. As Sarr embarks on his rookie season, look for him to leverage his immense talent into flashes of two-way dominance.
