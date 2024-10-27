Washington Wizards Rookie Impresses In Tough Matchup
The Washington Wizards cleaned up in the 2024 NBA Draft. With a new front office, they went the youth movement route - rightfully so - selecting Alex Sarr (No. 2), Bub Carrington (No. 14), Keyshawn George (No. 24) all in the first round with heavy minutes out of the gate - with Carrington suffering an ankle injury in the first contest, which is described as a mild Ankle Sprain that has already seen the Pittsburgh product return to the floor.
Nabbing Sarr with the second pick was viewed as a big win for the Wizards, as the seven-footer helped facilitate his "falling" to Washington. Many see the big man as the best of the 2024 NBA Draft class and in his second game of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he showed flashes.
Sarr had his hands full with Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and that Cavs front court, but still produced in his 25 minutes of a lopsided 135-116 loss on Saturday.
Sarr posted 12 points, hauled in six rebounds, dished out an assist, swatted two shots and even swiped a steal while shooting 40 percent from the floor - including 2-for-6 from beyond the arc. All this coupled with just three fouls on a difficult assignment should be a good sign for the Wizards.
While NBA fans have been spoiled watching Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Dereck Lively II burst onto the scene in their rookie season, the big man position is still one that takes time to acclimate to the NBA level. Sarr will continue to evolve all season, but this was a clear step up from his debut.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.