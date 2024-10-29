Alex Sarr Sets Wizards' Record Through Three Games
As the 2024 NBA Draft neared back in June, longtime smoke became fire as the Hawks No. 1 pick was racing towards becoming Zaccharie Risacher.
This came as both surprise and excitement to the Wizards front office and fans, who would eventually be able to select the long-projected No. 1 pick in France’s Alex Sarr at No. 2.
Since his drafting, Sarr has seen a rollercoaster of performances, seeing both the highs and lows of pro success across Summer League, preseason and now the regular season. While he’s been inefficient as a scorer, he’s continuing to hang his hat on the defensive end of the court. Through his initial three games, he’s now set the franchise record with 2-plus blocks in each.
Per Chase Hughes on X, the last player to do so was Joel Embiid in 2016 in four games, the record-holder being an all-time great in Shaquille O’Neal, who boasted 23-straight games.
Sarr finished with two in each games versus the Celtics, Cavaliers and Hawks, earning a steal in the latter two. And even more than the stat sheet, the Frenchman’s defense has passed the eye test, too.
Simply put, Sarr looks like the defensive prototype of the modern NBA. A 7-foot-1 center able to easily glide on the wing, switch defenders and put a lid on the rim in the post.
His offense is a clear work in progress: just 29% from the field as a forward-center hybrid — even one as fresh as Sarr — is downright abysmal. But the former New Zealand Breaker has always been a bit of a project scorer.
If he can continue to maintain his strong defense while growing on the offensive end, the Wizards will have shored up their center spot with a player who fits the bills as a modern player.
