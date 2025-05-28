Washington Wizards Continue Rebuild With Play Finisher In Latest Mock Draft
The NBA Draft is right around the corner and one of the most interesting teams to follow is the Washington Wizards who select at No. 6 in June's draft after seeing horrible NBA Draft lottery luck.
The Wizards have a fun young core headlined by Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George already. While the ping pong balls did not bounce in a way that gave them a shot at a true potential No. 1 option prospect, the Wizards can still salvage this draft.
In the latest Mock Draft from Draft on SI, the Washington Wizards selected Kon Knueppel with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
"While he may not be the most talented player in the class or have the most star upside, his floor is extremely high and he has the skills necessary to complement a team in games of consequence. Not only is he a phenomenal shooter, but he’s fundamentally sound, is extremely smart and limits his mistakes. Knueppel is able to fit within a defined role and do whatever his team needs to gain an edge to win any game," Draft expert Nick Crain said of Knueppel.
His ability to not only make a Day 1 impact, but tie together a young, fun Wizards roster as a play finisher on the offensive end next to the likes of Carrington, Coulibaly and Sarr is the best option available for Will Dawkins and company who would be hard pressed to find a star at this spot. Elevating the Wizards floor is a key priority as well as Washington has another season of tanking ahead.
A move for Kneuppel helps Washington be ready for when NBA Lottery luck swings its way and they finally can land a top tier prospect.