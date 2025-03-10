Washington Wizards Rookie Logs Double-Double in Rare Win
The Washington Wizards are having a forgettable season record wise, moving to just 13-49 after its 118-117 win over the Toronto Raptors, still good enough for the worst mark in the league. However, despite the top odds to land the No. 1 pick, the Wizards have shown flashes of its future potential.
This offseason was the beginning of perhaps a re-re-build, with a new front office cleaning the slate and adding young talent across the board as they got out of the murky waters and purposely elected to prioritize development and high picks above all. This staff hails from Oklahoma City, a model franchise in the association and their plan is already seeing to come together.
While many were scared off by the 2024 NBA Draft and the lack of star power at the top, Washington nabbed a trio of rookies in Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George as well as trading for A.J. Johnson at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Against the Raptors, Sarr logged a double-double turning in 10 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and a block in 28 minutes of work. As the rookie stuffed the stat sheet it was clear that his rim-running style can be maximized by an on-ball table setter that Washington could nab in this draft.
While Sarr continues to show an ability to create for himself - by big man standards - coupling that with someone who can spoonfeed the big man would make life easier on him and let the Wizards offense flow.
On top of Sarr, George continues to show high-level defensive chops and Carrington can be curated into a great scoring punch for Washington.
