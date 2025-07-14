Wizards’ Rookie Tre Johnson Thriving in Summer League
The NBA Summer League is more often than not impossible to predict, with numerous prospects looking to get theirs amid a maelstrom of clashing play-styles.
One of the easier bets was on the positive play of Wizards’ top pick Tre Johnson, who, with high-octane offense, was destined to shine in Summer League and eventually more.
Drafted at No. 6 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Johnson was thought of to be one of the better players in the class by some, and certainly one of the better scorers. A 6-foot-5 two-guard, he’s one of the better shooting prospects in recent years, and had a tendency to fill it up for Texas.
In his lone season in college, Johnson was among the best scorers in the country as a true freshman. For the Longhorns, he poured on just shy of 20 points per game on 43% shooting, hitting on a blistering 40% of his 3-pointers.
So far, Johnson’s scoring has translated seamlessly to Summer League. In his first-ever pro game, Johnson looked like one of the more comfortable players in the game, scoring 18 points on solid 7-for-13 shooting, adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal. He knocked down threes, got downhill with grace and even continued to fire looks in the mid-range.
Johnson would follow up his first solid performance with another, helping the Wizards cruise to a six-point win over the Nets on Sunday evening. This time, Johnson went for 21 points, again on efficient 7-for-11 shooting, adding three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
He was even granted the ball late, getting downhill and getting to the line fairly frequently to ice to the game in favor of his team. While there’s only a slim chance he’ll be that player as a rookie for the Wizards, the potential is certainly there given his skillset.
Washington has opted for more defensive-minded players in its past few drafts, so the score-first Johnson was a no-brainer selection following their fall at the draft lottery.
Johnson isn’t likely to play much more in Las Vegas Summer League given his success, but could see at least a few more games. The Wizards next take on the 76ers at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 15.