Washington Wizars Rookies Shine to Show Bright Future Ahead
The Washington Wizards own the worst record in the sport, with an 11-48 mark as the season unwinds. While the win-loss column doesn't show it, the Wizards have an incredibly bright future, as seen following its 113-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets, making four of its 11 wins against the Buzz City Crew.
The Wizards have a new-look front office hailing from the Oklahoma City Thunder tree and the roster construction is already mirroring somewhat of the Thunder's blueprint. The Wizards are comfortable losing games and not panicking as the record grows lopsided for the betterment of developing its youngsters.
With Bilal Coulibaly being flanked by rookies Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, it is easy to see how the Wizards are pushing in the right direction - especially with any lottery luck this May to land a big fish prospect such as Cooper Flagg.
The Wizards have made it clear they do not want to rush this process - and will likely take on anotherl osing season next year, especially when you factor in its pick protections - but for the first time in a long time, you can see a path for Washington to get things back on track.
Bub Carrington is a dazzling scorer, George has the makings of a potential defensive ace, and Sarr has been solid with the caveat of not having a true table-setting. Once Washington finds that set up man, it will maximize its No. 2 overall pick.
