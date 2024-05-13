What Does The First Overall Pick Mean For The Atlanta Hawks?
In the midst of weekend NBA playoff action, the NBA Draft Lottery results consumed the headlines for a few hours on Sunday. Surprising the basketball world, the Atlanta Hawks cashed in on their 3% probability to earn the first overall pick. To the chagrin of less-winning teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, and Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta defied the odds.
They now find themselves in a unique position for a team holding the first overall pick. Just three years removed from a memorable Eastern Conference Finals run, superstar Trae Young still orchestrates the offense. Still 26 years old, the 6-foot-1 point guard is in his prime, and under contract for three more seasons.
Besides him, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, and Bogdan Bogdanovic amongst others serve as impactful contributors. Forward Jalen Johnson stars as one of the league’s most underrated prospects, and young pieces AJ Griffin, Onyeka Okungwu, and Kobe Bufkin bring intrigue. Atlanta is far from devoid in talent. The No. 1 overall pick provides them with a golden opportunity to rebuild, but also a chance to build the best version of themselves around their franchise’s best talent of the century. Perhaps the Hawks’ current core isn’t exactly the one that could eventually contend, but the first overall pick paves the way for them to accumulate the talent, assets, and appeal to make the necessary improvements down the road.
But, the pick itself is the first step. Alex Sarr has emerged as an early favorite, but Donovan Clingan looms as an even bigger alternative. The upside of Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis also carry appeal. Any of these options would create a high-upside frontcourt duo alongside Johnson, laying the foundation for Atlanta’s long-term infrastructure even past Young.
Over the next month-and-a-half the Hawks will have to work to nail this pick and potentially take the franchise to heights it has never quite been.
