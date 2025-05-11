What If the Toronto Raptors Win the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery?
The Toronto Raptors are still attempting to piece together its long term roster. Though, the Raptors have done a lot right in this rebuilding process that they have not been too shy about sharing.
The swing trade for Brandon Ingram is a good idea for a squad that has struggled to land free agents. But more than just that deadline day deal, the Raptors have a collection of young talent.
Scottie Barnes clearly leads the way but the development from Gradey Dick and flashes of Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter is already an encouraging baseline.
Toronto pulled the plug down the stretch of the series and plunged down the standings to sit with the No. 7 odds at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Though, this still gives the Raptors a shot at the prize of the 2025 NBA Draft Class.
The Raptors have a 7.5% chance to leap to the top selection to couple with a 31.9% chance to find themselves in the top four of the 2025 NBA Draft.
These leaps have happened in recent versions of the NBA Draft Lottery, since the league has made changes to the probabilities in an attempt to flatten lottery odds and curb tanking.
If Toronto has Lady Luck on their side on Monday, things look up in a hurry. Cooper Flagg would be added to their crop of young talent and flanked by high quality NBA players such as RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and the aforementioned Ingram.
This would catapult the Raptors up the NBA Eastern Conference standings and get them sky rocketed to near the top of the best young cores in the NBA.