What is Colorado State Wing Nique Clifford's Draft-Day Ceiling?
Though he is an older prospect, Colorado state guard/wing/forward Nique Clifford is very versatile, able to slot into multiple positions on the floor and be the NBA equivalent of an NFL "gadget player."
On the season, he averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 50% from the field and 38% from three while providing spectacular defense, though his stock numbers may not pop off of the page (1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks per game).
Clifford is a fifth-year graduate student who spent two years at Colorado before transferring to Colorado State for his last three. Clifford could have easily earned a massive NIL payday by transferring to a blue blood after his spectacular senior season, but instead stayed with the Rams. It speaks to a level of dedication that is beginning to be pushed out of college basketball, and also illustrates that he is a high-character player that has resiliency in spades.
Clifford, who will be 23 years old on draft day, is the type of player that can make an immediate impact at the professional level as a two-way wing that can also play some off-guard and power forward. Though he does not have great positional size to play in the post at 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, he is incredibly strong, able to finish through contact, rip boards away from opposing bigs, and run the floor in transition. He has starter upside very young due to this level of experience, and is a player that would have been drafted last year had he declared.
It was a good decision for Clifford to return to the Rams, though, because he has without a doubt increased his draft stock in his graduate season. He built on his senior season, and finished with two all-MWC honors as well as a conference all-defensive team. Given the proclivity of many NBA teams to switch defensively, Clifford provides great value as a multi-faceted defender that can take on different assignments on that end of the floor.
Clifford has earned his way into the mid-first round, probably just outside of the lottery, due to the myriad of skills he has demonstrated over the last two seasons. Should he land in the right spot, he can be an immediate plus player, and will be a steal depending on where he is taken.