What Isiah Harwell Brings to Houston Basketball
The Houston Cougars were one of college basketball's best teams last year, suffering a heartbreaking loss in the National Championship game to the Florida Gators, 65-63, after finishing the year 35-5 overall and winning conference championships in both the regular season and Big 12 tournament.
Though they lost some players to graduation, the NBA, and the portal, Houston reloaded their 2025-26 roster by bringing back stars like Milos Uzan, Emanuel Sharp, and Jojo Tugler, as well as adding arguably the best recruiting class in the country.
Their prep talent is the best the school has seen in the highly successful Kelvin Sampson era, as they brought in three top-20 players in center Chris Cenac (no. 6 nationally), shooting guard Isiah Harwell (no. 13 nationally), and point guard Kingston Flemings (no. 17 player nationally).
The subject of this piece is off-guard Isiah Harwell, one of the top-rated players at his position in the nation and a five-star recruit coming out of Wasatch Academy. According to On3, Harwell is the no. 4 shooting guard in the country and the no. 2 player from Utah, behind potential top-overall pick in 2026, AJ Dybansta (BYU).
So what does Harwell do that makes him so special? It starts with his physicality and strength, compulsory traits for anyone on a Kelvin Sampson roster. He stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 200 pounds, giving him excellent size for his position as a perimeter player.
He is competitive defensively and is quick enough laterally to be able to switch. Given Houston's propensity to trap ball screens, physical buy-in is a requirement, something that Harwell will be able to give due to his aggressive nature on that end of the floor.
On offense, he is an excellent shooter off of the catch and off of pull-up opportunities, giving him a versatile game that will translate to college right away. Though he is not an explosive athlete or slasher in the same sense that future teammate Kingston Flemings is, his ability to convert on jumpshots makes him useful in any kind of offensive structure.
Despite missing months due to an ACL injury, Harwell has bounced back admirably and continued his development as an elite prospect at his position. Garnering offers from most of the top schools in America, including North Carolina, Kansas, Gonzaga, Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, and several more, he will bring his talents to the grittiest program in the NCAA.
It's an indication that his desire to win supercedes all else, and that he's willing to sacrifice his body for the sake of the team. If things go to plan for Houston this season, Harwell could find himself in the NBA sooner rather than later, with the opportunity to hoist a trophy on the way to his ultimate destination.