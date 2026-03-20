What Joshua Jefferson’s Injury Means for his Draft Stock, Iowa State’s Tournament Chances

In a Friday afternoon bout with Tennessee State, Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson would go down with an apparent ankle injury, needing to be held off the floor by training staff.

It happened just a few minutes into the game, with Jefferson later emerging in a boot, seemingly out for the rest of the day.

There’s been no official report on his injury, though he was spotted on crutches, with the specifics being a “lower leg injury.”

Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson is doubtful to return today with a lower leg injury, per the school. CBS cameras just showed him on crutches in the back tunnel. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 20, 2026

There’s hope Jefferson will be able to return for March Madness given he’s battled injuries for the better part of a few weeks, though if he can’t, it’s set to have major implications on the tournament.

Jefferson’s been one of the top players in the country this season, helping Iowa State to a two-seed by averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He’s long been an impactful, versatile forward, dating back to his time with St. Mary’s, but has broken out even more in his senior season.

At halftime, Jefferson’s co-star Milan Momcilovic, a fellow 2026 NBA Draft hopeful, was asked how they continued their success without him.

“We’re moving the ball, we’re moving the ball very, very well. Hitting a lot of threes which is good — hopefully out All-American is doing good.”

In terms of Jefferson’s stock, this injury isn’t likely to shift much around. He’s seen a solid four-year career, and has more than proved his plus feel for the game to this point. He’s versatile on both sides of the ball, with his only real knock being his lack of elite 3-point shooting, which wasn’t likely to be fixed even with a deep tournament run.

For now, he’ll likely continue to be penciled in as a mid-first to early-second round pick, regardless of outcome. Should the shooting continue an upward trend, there's little doubt he'll be able to aid an NBA squad with his versatility long-term.

The injury does send major shockwaves through the Cyclones, though, as Jefferson was far-and-away the most impactful player overall. If he’s unable to return, they’re not only missing a talented scorer, but their second leading play-maker and a defender able to function across a variety of different positions.

ISU is in the process of routing fifteenth-seeded Tennessee State, but competition quickly ramps up as they move on. They'll face seventh-seeded Kentucky in the Round of 32, with a likely matchup against Virginia waiting if they can make it to the Sweet 16.