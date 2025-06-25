What Next Season Looks Like for Malique Lewis and Mouhamed Faye
Malique Lewis and Mouhamed Faye both decided to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft. For Lewis, it made a lot of sense. He had a difficult season, and that was not entirely his fault. Playing with South East Melbourne Phoenix, he finished the season averaging 6.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on 43/31/67 shooting splits. Lewis was an afterthought in the Phoenix's offense. He was regularly slotted into the corner to provide spot-up spacing, rarely given on-ball repetitions, and even when he was left open, he still wouldn't get the ball.
Lewis tried to do more. He cut, he crashed from the weak side for offensive rebounds, and did everything he could to try to inject himself into the offense, but he wasn't deemed effective enough to get a role larger than what he had to scrap for. With this context in mind, it makes sense for Lewis to withdraw from the draft. His offensive frustrations also appeared to translate to the other end of the floor as he did not make a big enough impact on defense, given his size and athletic capabilities. It was a season of frustration, and that makes his decision to return to the Phoenix somewhat confusing. Lewis' draft stock would likely be best served by pursuing opportunities elsewhere, in the NBL, an NIL deal, or simply anything besides the Phoenix. But the roster could look different next season, and give him more opportunities to show what he's capable of.
Faye, on the other hand, had a strong season with the Italian team Reggio Emilia. Faye was a key player across all competitions and averaged 9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. He is strong and athletic and was able to dominate the interior in games, and also showed a willingness to switch out onto the perimeter.
Having turned 20 early this year, Faye is still young and raw as a prospect. As we said earlier, he was willing to switch onto the perimeter but would get himself into foul trouble doing so. He offered next to nothing with the ball in his hands, and was nothing more than a play finisher around the rim. But his overall defensive and physical impact on games, he's a solid screener also, stood out this season, and Faye has drawn the interest of NCAA teams and EuroLeague teams.
Pursuing an NCAA opportunity is probably best for Faye. It will give him the most exposure, likely pay him the most, and be the safest guarantee of playing time. EuroLeague would be a great competition to prove himself in, but it is an unreliable pursuit. Coach turnover is high, playing time is practically never guaranteed to players under the age of 25, and a slow start to the season could quickly be punished for the remainder of the season.
Lewis has already made his choice, and he'll have to cross his fingers that he gets more offensive opportunities to help his draft stock for 2026. Faye still has a decision to make, and if he finds the right environment, he could hear his name called in the first round of 2026 or further down the road. Both players have plenty still to prove.
