What Scouts Will Want To See From Johann Grünloh Next Season
Johann Grünloh turned heads last season. As the starting center for SC Rasta Vechta in Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga, the 6-foot‑11 big man delivered statistically and stylistically. In 37 starts across all competitions, he averaged 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game, on 46/34/73 shooting splits. Throughout the season, he put up 20-plus point performances, a couple of double-doubles, and even racked up six blocks in a game, proving his two-way versatility from the center position.
These performances are what put Grünloh on NBA radars and had him as a projected second-round pick for the 2025 NBA Draft. His ability as a floor spacer and passer from the center position made him a particularly appealing prospect. But Grünloh ended up withdrawing from the draft and committed to the University of Virginia, choosing development, fit, and immediate impact under new head coach Ryan Odom.
Where can Johann Grünloh Improve as a Player Next Season?
By choosing NIL over the NBA, Grünloh gains time to refine his game and reach his ceiling. On offense, he already shines. He embodies the prototype modern big: a seamless pick‑and-roll partner with soft hands, fluid finishing, and the ability to pop out for threes. His three-point shooting capability, paired with his solid finishing around the rim, gives UVA a versatile scoring option at the center position who can fit into the offense, instead of needing the offense to fit around him.
Defensively, Grünloh’s strengths and shortcomings are clear. He was tied for the second-leading shot blocker in the BBL last season. But scouts will want to see more on the defensive end from Grünloh this season. The shot blocking is impressive, but questions remain about his lateral mobility and ability to guard in space, especially against quicker guards or in aggressive pick‑and‑roll schemes.
His play has predominantly been in deep drop coverage, with fewer examples of switching or hedging. These are limitations that may be magnified in the ACC. Grünloh’s slender frame also raises questions about resistance in the post and strength on the glass. In other words, while the tools and output are tantalizing, pain points that could be exposed on the defensive end still exist. If he can fit into a scheme that helps hide them, it will help his draft stock overall.
It's important to note that Grünloh will only be 19 when the season kicks off. That leaves ample runway for growth and adaptation. UVA’s coaching staff and system may offer the perfect environment for him to build strength, refine his mobility, and unlock versatility on both ends of the floor.
In the end, Grünloh’s arrival at Virginia represents a compelling blend of upside, fit, and opportunity. On offense, he already checks boxes: pick-and-roll acumen, finishing touch, spacing, and passing. On defense, there is still room for improvement. Can he evolve beyond being a drop big? Scouts will be watching closely, but the potential is undeniable. If he progresses as hoped, the growing pains will be worth it for both Grünloh and the Cavaliers.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.