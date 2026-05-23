Jared McCain Secures Game 3 For OKC Thunder

In the team's 123-108 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder tallied 76 points off the bench, a devastating mark for a Spurs team struggling in the same category. OKC's trade deadline acquisition, second-year guard Jared McCain, scored 24 of the 76, marking a career-high in playoff basketball.

The microwave scorer never saw a shot he didn't like, filling his role of spacing out the offense to perfection. McCain shot 10-for-21 from the floor and 2-for-10 from downtown.

He was exceptional driving to the basket in the win, adding additional rim pressure from the Thunder attack on top of his perimeter spacing. The Duke product was 9-for-11 inside the perimeter, including a sensational finish outmuscling the 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama.

"Being able to play and contribute at this level, I never want to take it for granted," McCain said after the game. “I knew we would definitely be a great team. I didn't know how much I'd be contributing.”

He's contributed at a high level throughout the Thunder's biggest games of their season.

Beyond Game 3, McCain's energy and shot diet have helped the Thunder turn the series back in their favor after the double-overtime Game 1 loss. The guard has been a combined plus-37 between the two Thunder wins in the series.

In the Thunder's first win of the series in Game 2, McCain scored 12 points and grabbed four offensive rebounds in 26 minutes of action. Despite shooting 4-for-14 from the floor, his energy and shot diet kept the Spurs honest and were a key spark in the game.

After being acquired for a first and three second-round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline, McCain has been even more impactful than anyone expected when the trade was made. After playing in the G League as recently as January, the former first-round pick is impacting games and flipping a series at the highest level.

When the trade occurred, former Sixers General Manager Darryl Morey believed the team had "sold high" on him, but, so far, the opposite has been true. McCain said after the game that he's not trying to prove him wrong.

“It’s never to prove anybody wrong. I try to keep a positive outlook," McCain said. "I like proving my support system right."

As the Thunder continue to deal with injuries in the playoffs, their bench and supporting cast will continue to be incredibly important. McCain has stepped up when the team has needed him to the most, with back-to-back strong performances in wins.