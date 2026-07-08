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Top Rookie Performances from Final Salt Lake City Summer League Games

The 2026 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League came to a close with two games on Tuesday, July 7.
Randall Sweet|
Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Atlanta HawksMemphis GrizzliesOklahoma City Thunder

The 2026 NBA Summer League in Salt Lake City wrapped up on Tuesday, July 7, with two contests.

Up next is the Las Vegas Summer League, which will feature a more robust group of teams and rookies from the 2026 class.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient debuts, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from first-year players on the final day of the 2026 NBA Summer League in Salt Lake City.

Carson Cooper, Memphis Grizzlies

Cooper accumulated 12 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and a block while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Following a four-year career at Michigan State, the big man signed with Memphis as an undrafted free agent.

Josh Dix, Oklahoma City Thunder

Dix racked up 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a block, shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 0-of-1 from the charity stripe.

The sharpshooting wing spent three years at Iowa and finished his college career with a year at Creighton before signed a two-way contract with OKC after going undrafted.

Brendan Hausen, Memphis Grizzlies

Hausen scored a team-high 21 points, adding 2 assists and a rebound while shooting 5-of-13 from the field, 5-of-11 from deep and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

The Grizzlies' guard went undrafted after two seasons at Villanova and a year at Kansas State before finishing his college career at Iowa in 2025-26.

Isaac McKneely, Atlanta Hawks

McKneely tallied 12 points, 5 assists, a rebound, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-8 from the field which each attempt coming from beyond the arc in a 96-82 win against Memphis.

The Hawks' guard went undrafted after a four-year college career that finished with a year at Louisville preceeded by three seasons at Virginia.

Jevon Porter, Memphis Grizzlies

Porter finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 2-of-6 from deep and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

The big man spent two seasons at Pepperdine and a year at Loyola Marymount before appearing in 12 games at Missouri in 2025-26. Following his four-year college career, Porter signed with the Grizzlies as an undrafted free agent.

Henri Veesaar, Atlanta Hawks

Veesaar logged 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and a block while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 2-of-5 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

After three seasons at Arizona and closing out his college career with a year at North Carolina, the big man was picked No. 52 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

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Randall Sweet
RANDALL SWEET

Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.

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