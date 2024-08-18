Where NBA2K25 Went Wrong In Their Rookie Ratings
This week, NBA2K25 released the initial overall ratings for the 2024-25 rookie class. As always, the rating makers have sparked controversy among NBA fans who disagree with the first-year players’ relative standings. While there are countless arguable rookie overalls, NBA2K is most off on these three assignments.
Zach Edey Ranked As The Eighth-Best Rookie
The ninth overall pick, it may seem ambitious to pencil in Edey as a surefire top-five rookie heading into the season. However, Edey isn’t a typical ninth overall pick. While his older prospect age and nba translation provide questions regarding his upside, there’s no doubt that he is one of the best rookies at this point. Fresh off back-to-back National Player Of The Year wins in college at Purdue, Edey established himself as levels ahead of other collegiate players rated over him such as Rob Dillingham and Stephon Castle. Given his dominance as an interior force on both ends, it’s clear that Edey is rated too low with his 72 overall.
Terrence Shannon Jr. And Devin Carter Outside Of The Top-Ten Rookies
Similar to Edey, Shannon Jr. and Carter excelled as older players at the collegiate level. They each averaged north of 20 points per game while showcasing great complementary skill-sets. While their age may make them less appealing long-term prospects to some, both wings deserve to start their 2K journey at a higher overall than a 71. For example, they both are starting at a different point than players like Ron Holland and Nikola Topic, who are rated over them.
Kel’el Ware Ranked As The Eighteenth-Best Rookie
After his dominant summer league campaign in which he was named to the league’s first team, Ware deserves to be rated higher than his 70 overall. He’s flashed scoring prowess from all over the floor, and in particular, his size and play-finishing ability make him one of the best rookies heading into the season. Ware’s summer league run also came off the heels of an incredible sophomore season at Indiana in which he was named to the All-Big Ten team.
