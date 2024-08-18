NBA Draft

Where NBA2K25 Went Wrong In Their Rookie Ratings

NBA2K25 should reconsider these rookie ratings.

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kel'el Ware poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Miami Heat in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
This week, NBA2K25 released the initial overall ratings for the 2024-25 rookie class. As always, the rating makers have sparked controversy among NBA fans who disagree with the first-year players’ relative standings. While there are countless arguable rookie overalls, NBA2K is most off on these three assignments.

Zach Edey Ranked As The Eighth-Best Rookie

Zach Edey, a first-round draft pick for the Grizzlies, smiles during a press conference to introduce the team’s 2024 NBA Draft picks at FedExForum on Friday, June 28, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The ninth overall pick, it may seem ambitious to pencil in Edey as a surefire top-five rookie heading into the season. However, Edey isn’t a typical ninth overall pick. While his older prospect age and nba translation provide questions regarding his upside, there’s no doubt that he is one of the best rookies at this point. Fresh off back-to-back National Player Of The Year wins in college at Purdue, Edey established himself as levels ahead of other collegiate players rated over him such as Rob Dillingham and Stephon Castle. Given his dominance as an interior force on both ends, it’s clear that Edey is rated too low with his 72 overall. 

Terrence Shannon Jr. And Devin Carter Outside Of The Top-Ten Rookies

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Devin Carter poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Sacramento Kings in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to Edey, Shannon Jr. and Carter excelled as older players at the collegiate level. They each averaged north of 20 points per game while showcasing great complementary skill-sets. While their age may make them less appealing long-term prospects to some, both wings deserve to start their 2K journey at a higher overall than a 71. For example, they both are starting at a different point than players like Ron Holland and Nikola Topic, who are rated over them.

Kel’el Ware Ranked As The Eighteenth-Best Rookie 

Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) fights for the rebound against Memphis Grizzlies center Trey Jemison (55) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

After his dominant summer league campaign in which he was named to the league’s first team, Ware deserves to be rated higher than his 70 overall. He’s flashed scoring prowess from all over the floor, and in particular, his size and play-finishing ability make him one of the best rookies heading into the season. Ware’s summer league run also came off the heels of an incredible sophomore season at Indiana in which he was named to the All-Big Ten team. 

