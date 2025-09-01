Which 2026 NBA Draft Prospect Could be Best for Utah Jazz?
The Utah Jazz are set to be one of the lesser teams in the NBA next season, having already finished dead-last record-wise last season, and ranking last in the NBA’s Western Conference offseason rankings.
Luckily, the 2026 NBA Draft is set to offer as many as three No. 1-level prospects in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer, all of which would star for Utah.
Below, we’ll evaluate which prospect could help the Jazz the most:
1. Darryn Peterson, Kansas Jayhawks
A 6-foot-5 combo guard with a highly-polished game, Peterson would perhaps be the best available option for the Jazz, given their current talent in the backcourt.
While the team has gambled on numerous talented guards in recent years — Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier and more — Peterson would immediately offer the best guard option on the team. He has premier movement and athleticism, creating a unique three-level scorer and play-maker that shies toward shooting guard.
Alongside Lauri Markkanen and the team’s young core, Peterson could potentially offer the ball that would set the Jazz’ rebuild in motion.
2. Cam Boozer, Duke Blue Devils
Though their rebuild is fresh, the Jazz have been able to gamble on several talented forwards in Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Filipowski, Brice Sensabaugh and Cody Williams, and their best player in Markkanen fills one of those spots. Still, Boozer would be a tough pass if on the board for Utah.
At 6-foot-9, he offers a physical force, able to score, rebound, pass and defense with a fairly high ceiling due to feel for the game.
Even with Utah have a variety of forwards, Boozer would be a worthy gamble as more of a frontcourt player, able to glue lineups together by filling in the gaps where he can.
3. AJ Dybantsa, BYU Cougars
Similarly to Boozer, there would be some roster overlap in drafting AJ Dybantsa, though it could be worth it to chance a pick on potentially the most talented player in the class.
At 6-foot-9, Dybantsa offers the next in line of wing-style three-level scorers, able to dribble-pass-shoot with solid athleticism. He’s set to play out his lone season with BYU, and played with Utah Prep in high school.
The Jazz are hoping that Ace Bailey can turn into some version of a three-level scorer on the wing in the next few seasons, but grabbing major insurance in a scorer like Dybantsa certainly wouldn’t be a bad idea.