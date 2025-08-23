Which Arkansas Player has the Best Chance to be a Lottery Pick in 2026?
The Arkansas Razorbacks enter year two under John Calipari with heavy expectations.
After a slow start to Calipari's first year at the helm, the group reached the Sweet 16 in 2024-25, but fell at the hands of Texas Tech.
The Razorbacks lost key contributors like Adou Thierro and Johnell Davis to the pros, but reloaded with a few five-star freshman to pair with multiple standout returnees. Calipari has coached plenty of NBA players, and this year, the legendary college basketball coach may add a few more to the list.
Here are a few players from Arkansas' roster who have the potential to land in the lottery of the 2026 NBA Draft.
Darius Acuff Jr.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Acuff is a high-profile incoming freshman.
Rated the No. 5 player and No. 1 point guard in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports, the IMG Academy product was a McDonald's All-American.
Guards have thirved under Calipari's tuteladge throughout his coaching career, and if Acuff lives up to expectations, he should have a good chance at being selected in the lottery. With Boogie Fland now at Florida, Acuff should get plenty of opportunity.
Karter Knox
Knox tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025, but elected to return to school.
At the NBA Combine, the sophomore measured 6-foot-5 without shoues while recording a 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch wingspan and weighing 214 pounds. Coming out of high school, Knox was rated the No. 25 player and No. 7 small forward in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.
During his first year with the Razorbacks, the 20-year-old averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and an assist per game as a freshman while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.
Meleek Thomas
Another incoming freshman, Thomas was also a five-star prospect.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, the Overtime Elite product was rated the No. 13 player and No. 3 shooting guard in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.
Like Acuff, Thomas should be in a good situation under Calipari, but may have to fight for touches more than his freshman couterpart.
DJ Wagner
The most experienced player on this list, Wagner played one season at Kentucky before transferring to Fayetteville when Calipari accepted the job at Arkansas.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Wagner was rated the No. 6 player and No. 1 combo guard in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.
During his first year with the Razorbacks, the 20-year-old averaged 11.2 points, 3.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and a steal per game while shooting 40.1% from the floor and 30.4% from beyond the arc.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.