Morez Johnson Jr. to Stay in 2026 NBA Draft, Jacob Cofie Withdraws

The 2026 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline is looming as prospects continue to make decisions about their status in this year's class.

Following the NBA Draft Lottery and NBA Combine, teams around the league are now hosting private workouts as the draft, set for June 23, continues to approach.

Players have until May 27 to withdraw from the class and return to college, with a few players already electing to pull their name from the process and head back to the NCAA for another year.

On Tuesday, May 19, a pair of prospects announced their decisions, with one choosing to stay in the draft while another returned to school.

Morez Johnson Jr. revealed on social media that he will keep his name in the 2026 draft class after a strong sophomore campaign at Michigan.

After spending his freshman year at Illinois, Johnson averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, shooting 62.3% from the field. The former four-star recruit was an integral piece of the Wolverines' national title run, earning All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defense honors along the way.

At the NBA Combine, Johnson measured 6-foot-9 without shoes and recorded a 7-foot-3 and half an inch wingspan while weighing 250 pounds. The talented forward's decision isn't surprising, as Johnson will likely be a top-20 pick, and potentially a lottery selection.

Jacob Cofie, on the other hand, will return to college, according to a report from Jonathan Givony.

NEWS: Jacob Cofie is withdrawing from the NBA Draft, agent Aman Dhesi tells DraftExpress.



The 6'10, 20-year-old power forward had an eye-opening week at the G League and NBA Combines in Chicago and returns to USC with positive momentum heading into his junior season. pic.twitter.com/OKMAh8hwZP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 20, 2026

After averaging 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field and 31.8% from the field as a sophomore with the Trojans, the former Virginia transfer earned an invitation to the G League Draft Combine.

In Chicago, Cofie turned in a standout performance, earning a call-up to the NBA Combine.

Cofie measured at 6-foot-8 and half an inch without shoes, recording a 7-foot wingspan and weighing in at 232 pounds. With good measurements, the rising junior is likely on the radars of NBA teams, and could rise significantly in the 2027 NBA Draft process with a strong 2026-27 campaign at USC.

Like Johnson, Cofie's decision doesn't come as a surprise, with the USC standout likely being at best a second-round pick in this year's class. The former four-star recruit can still earn significant money in college while boosting his draft stock for what is believed to be a weaker class next summer.