Who is The Top NBA Draft Prospect for Each Team in the Final Four?
The NCAA Tournament is nearly complete, as the final teams remaining have punched their tickets to the Final Four.
Auburn, Houston, Florida and Duke all won their Elite Eight matchups and will head to San Antonio to play in the national semifinals on Saturday, April 5. When the Final Four kicks off on Saturday, there will be a number of NBA prospects on the floor competing for a national title.
Here is the top NBA prospect on each Final Four squad.
Cooper Flagg, Duke
The most high-profile prospect in the 2025 draft cycle, Flagg has led the Blue Devils to the Final Four with multiple standout performances in the NCAA Tournament.
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound true freshman finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block in Duke's win against Alabama, continuing what has been a strong season for the former 5-star prospect.
Despite originally being set to graduate high school in May 2025, Flagg reclassified and instead joined Duke's roster a year earlier. Even as one of the younger recruits in the 2024 cycle, Flagg was still the consensus No. 1 overall prospect in the class.
The Blue Devils' phenom is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc.
Flagg is almost certainly going to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, and has the chance to win a title before heading to the NBA. Duke will take on the Houston Cougars in the Final Four.
Johni Broome, Auburn
A candidate for National Player of the Year, Auburn's Johni Broome has had a tremendous year for the Tigers.
Listed at 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, Broome is averaging 18.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. The fifth-year senior's impressive showing this season helped Bruce Pearl's team earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and reach the Final Four.
Broome, who played two years at Morehead State before transferring to Auburn, notched 22 points, 16 rebounds, an assist and two steals in Auburn's Elite Eight win against Michigan State.
The Tigers will meet Florida in the Final Four.
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Texas Tech led by 10 points with under seven minutes left in regulation during the Red Raiders' Elite Eight matchup with Florida, but Walter Clayton Jr. pushed the Gators to a comeback victory.
The senior guard scored 30 points in Florida's win against TTU, adding four assists, two rebounds and two blocks while hitting a handful of big shots down the stretch. After starting his college career at Iona, Clayton is averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range this season for the Gators.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Clayton has enough production and perimeter shooting ability to earn a spot in the upcoming NBA draft.
Milos Uzan, Houston
Milos Uzan played hero in the Cougars' Elite Eight victory against Purdue, scoring the go-ahead bucket with around one second left in the game to help Houston secure a win.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Uzan is averaging 11.8 points, 4.4 assists and three rebounds per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc in his first season with the Cougars.
A junior who spent his first two seasons at Oklahoma, Uzan has been a key piece of Houston's Final Four team.
