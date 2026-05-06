Why DJ Armstrong Jr. is Among the Most Intriguing G League Combine Invites

The NBA Combine is on the horizon as the 2026 NBA Draft continues to approach.

Just eight teams remain in the NBA Playoffs, and many organizations have likely turned their focus towards this year's draft class, which is loaded with talent. The order of the 2026 draft will be determined on May 10 with the NBA Draft Lottery, the same day as the start of the NBA Draft Combine.

A few days before those events, though, the NBA G League Draft Combine kicks off at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. A group of 44 players were invited to the event, earning a chance to boost their draft stock or get opportunities at the G League level.

One of the most intriguing prospects on the list of invitees is University of Maryland Baltimore County sharpshooter DJ Armstong Jr., a well-traveled veteran. Many observers may remember UMBC from the No. 16-seeded Retrievers' upset of No. 1 seed Virginia in 2018, and Armstrong helped the team return to the NCAA Tournament again in 2026.

In his lone season at UMBC, the senior averaged 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range on 6.5 attempts per game.

In the American East Tournament title game, Armstrong tallied 33 points, 2 rebounds and zero turnovers to lead the Retrievers to a win against Vermont, shooting 9-of-11 from the field, 7-of-9 from beyond the arc and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

Armstrong earned All-American East and American East Tournament MVP honors for his efforts.

Armstrong also had a solid showing in the First Four, notching 17 points, 6 rebounds, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-11 from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc against Howard.

The sharpshooter began his career at Odessa College, an NJCAA program, before transferring to UT Permian Basin, a Division II school. Armstrong was a standout at both schools, spending a combined four seaons below the Division I level.

Even after moving to the highest level of college basketball, Armstrong still had success, showcasing his perimeter shooting prowess. That same skill could earn the 6-foot-4 wing player a spot at the next level, even if he doesn't get picked in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Despite playing just one season of DI basketball, a strong showing at the G League Combine could be enough to land Armstrong a spot in an NBA organization's development system, most likely in the G League, next season.