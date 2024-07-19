Why the Spurs Should Play Chris Paul and Stephon Castle Together Often
When the San Antonio Spurs signed Chris Paul this summer, the immediate reaction was, unsurprisingly, celebration, due to the many pick and rolls we will get to see between him and Victor Wembanyama.
However, the full value of Paul isn't necessarily going to be on the court, but rather in the development of Stephon Castle, San Antonio's lotto pick last month.
Castle, who apparently called himself a point guard during pre-draft interviews, is a 6-foot-6 dynamo who is built like a wing, but has playmaking and ball-handling chops, that makes him one of the most intriguing players of his class.
With Paul on the roster, Castle is bound to benefit greatly from playing next to one of the best point guards in the history of the game. Not just in terms of how to run a pick and roll, but in terms of timing, how to act like a professional, how to lead, and how to handle difficulties that can't necessarily be seen on a basketball court.
We don't know if Paul is going to stay in San Antonio past this season, but if a year is all Castle gets with the former All-Star then the Spurs must make sure the duo share the court along with Wembanyama.
It's one thing to take notes from a veteran teammate on the bench, but to be out on the court, and learning by doing, all while having Paul run alongside you, is sure to leave an impression, especially if Paul makes sure to showcase how best to deliver the ball to their French teammate, who seems destined to take over the NBA any time now.
Broadly speaking, Castle is a raw prospect. He played just the one year at college, his shooting is still a question mark, and while his athleticism and body are both developed, there are real questions as to whether he can handle real NBA minutes right off the bat.
But even if Castle might be a year or two away, the Spurs cannot afford to not play him. Wasting any opportunity to learn from Paul, and prolonging an adjustment period next to Wembanyama, would be unwise. These are growing pains the Spurs will need to endure, regardless of how much they might prefer to avoid them.
Finally, the Spurs should lean into Castle's strengths in his first year, particularly from an offensive perspective. Unless the rookie is ready to embrace multiple projects at the same time, such as shooting, learning the point guard position while adjusting to the speed of the league, and also develop crucial chemistry with Wembanyama, the Spurs will need to break things into bite size pieces for him, as to best give Castle a chance.
Fortunately, Castle's approach to basketball seems far more mature than most other 19-year-olds. During his brief Summer League tenure, the guard showed plenty of patience on drives, decelerating at the right times, and never rushing himself, much to the applause of the Spurs coaching staff.
If the stars align, Castle might have the best circumstances to improve.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
