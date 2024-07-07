Why We Should Be Rooting For Bronny James
The entire adventure of Bronny James has severely split waters within the larger NBA community.
Some point to the process, with LeBron James and Klutch Sports positioning Bronny to the draft and practically forcing him to the Lakers, as being outside the spirit of the game.
Others just root for a young man, hoping he pops, as to enrich the NBA with another quality player, understanding that Bronny is in no control of who his family is, and should be valued off his own accord.
I, personally, fall into the second category. And here's why.
Bronny was not some superbly attractive draft prospect, yet he was covered as one. At just 19 years of age, coming off cardiac arrest, and going through a freshman season in which he struggled mightily, he was picked apart, all while trying to simply carve out his own path.
At no point has the younger James anointed himself as the next coming. At no point has he behaved like a star prospect, who expects to be adored by everyone around him.
Bronny didn't do anything wrong. We did.
The constant headlines. The constant updates. The constant attention. The constant discourse.
Hell, the draft practically stopped for 20 minutes during the second round so the ESPN panel could discuss Bronny.
Is that giving this young man a chance, knowing full-well his game is so, so far away?
"But Mort, you can't tell me LeBron and his team didn't help create this media tornado."
I cannot, and that's where things get complicated. I refuse to sit here and act as if I know the James family, when I don't.
But as a parent to a 12-year-old who trains meticulously every day at becoming a better basketball player, do you think I'd ever hesitate a single second to use whatever connection I have to give him a future leg up?
Man, please.
We want the best for our children, and the one thing I feel 100% confident in saying is that LeBron has gone about this believing every single action was in the best interest of Bronny.
Whether the future proves those actions right or wrong, we cannot doubt the raw motivation behind this whole endeavor.
Add that to the fact that Bronny almost lost his life, came back, and refused to give up on his dream. How can you ever not root for someone like that?
Finally, Bronny deserves to be evaluated for who he is, not for his last name. I don't care about the commercials, the endorsements, the family wealth, or any other element that stands outside of basketball.
If Bronny is good enough to make it, then it won't be because of who his father is.
If he isn't, that's on him too.
Do I personally believe he's good enough to make it? Call me a skeptic. I need to see him get better in several key areas before I'm optimistic about his NBA future.
I think there's a reasonable case to make that he was one of the worst prospects in this draft class. He's a 6-foot-2 guard who has the ball-handling capability of a wing, and his jumper remains, well, let's just say a work in progress.
And yet, for the many, many challenges ahead, I can't deny that I actively hope to be wrong about him. Because at the end of the day, we've stacked the odds against a young man, who is just trying to make the most of himself, and carve out his own path.
That's not only inexcusable. It's setting a bad example for your own kids.
