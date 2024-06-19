Why Yves Missi is a Top 10 Prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft
Despite sharing the preseason spotlight with freshman teammate Ja'Kobe Walter, Cameroonian center Yves Missi quickly made a name for himself at Baylor as a physical freak who, despite standing at 6-foot-11, has serious athleticism and vertical pop.
On the season, Missi averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 stocks on an excellent 62.2% true shooting mark. Though he is not a player who spreads the floor or provides any shooting outside of five-to-10 feet, the rest of the physical tools are enticing.
Teams saw the importance of having an athletic big on the floor in the Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals this season, where the top three players in the NBA Playoffs in total alley-oops were Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Derrick Jones Jr.
Of course, a big portion of that is the method by which Luka Doncic plays the pick-and-roll, but Lively II made a massive difference in several of Dallas' series en route to a Finals loss to Boston. Still, the lob threat out of a roll situation is still one that's very difficult to stop.
For those looking for a player comp, think about the aforementioned Dereck Lively II. He has many of the same responsibilities as Lively II does, mostly around the rim and defending the paint. He's mobile as well, meaning he can guard a bit further out from the basket.
Though he lacks the playmaking ability that Lively II has, and is a smaller prospect, Missi can still do some similar things, and given the right situation, could flourish in a rookie role.
Some ideal landing spots for Missi would be Memphis (Pick 9), Toronto (Pick 19), and New York (Picks 24 and 25). He will be a steal for any of these teams, as Missi has a legitimate chance to return top-10 value
