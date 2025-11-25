SI

Mavericks Center Dereck Lively II to Miss Three-Game Road Trip With Foot Discomfort

Lively’s only played in seven games so far this season.

Madison Williams

Mavericks center Dereck Lively II will miss the next three games.
Mavericks center Dereck Lively II will miss the next three games. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Mavericks will be without center Dereck Lively II for the next three games at least as he’s dealing with swelling and discomfort in his right foot, the team announced on Tuesday.

Dallas plans to provide an updated timeline on Lively in seven-to-10 days, which lines up with when the team will return from their road trip. The Mavericks are playing the Lakers on Friday, followed by the Clippers on Saturday and the Nuggets on Monday. The team will return to Dallas next Wednesday, Dec. 3 to face the Heat.

Lively didn’t play on Monday because of right foot injury management. The center’s only played in seven games this season after he underwent offseason foot surgery, which cleaned up bone spurs in his right foot, the same foot causing discomfort now.

Through the seven games and four starts, Lively is averaging 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

In promising Mavericks news, the team is expected to get Anthony Davis back on Friday against the Lakers as he’s set to return to practice on Wednesday. He’s been out since Oct. 29 with a calf strain.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA