Mavericks Center Dereck Lively II to Miss Three-Game Road Trip With Foot Discomfort
The Mavericks will be without center Dereck Lively II for the next three games at least as he’s dealing with swelling and discomfort in his right foot, the team announced on Tuesday.
Dallas plans to provide an updated timeline on Lively in seven-to-10 days, which lines up with when the team will return from their road trip. The Mavericks are playing the Lakers on Friday, followed by the Clippers on Saturday and the Nuggets on Monday. The team will return to Dallas next Wednesday, Dec. 3 to face the Heat.
Lively didn’t play on Monday because of right foot injury management. The center’s only played in seven games this season after he underwent offseason foot surgery, which cleaned up bone spurs in his right foot, the same foot causing discomfort now.
Through the seven games and four starts, Lively is averaging 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
In promising Mavericks news, the team is expected to get Anthony Davis back on Friday against the Lakers as he’s set to return to practice on Wednesday. He’s been out since Oct. 29 with a calf strain.