Will Jordan Smith Jr. be John Calipari's Next Great Guard Prospect?

Reknowned college basketball coach John Calipari has developed a reputation for developing talented guards.

From his time at Memphis and Kentucky, to the three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year's current tenure at Arkansas, Calipari has helped send high-end guard prospects to the NBA.

Derrick Rose and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a pair of NBA MVPs, each played under Calipari's tutelage, as well as two-time All-NBA honoree Devin Booker, two-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey and countless others.

This year, Calipari coached Arkansas to another Sweet 16 appearance, led by standout freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr., who will almost certainly be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. While the Razorbacks season came to an end at the hands of Arizona, the Hogs should have an impressive backcourt again in 2026-27.

While Acuff is likely heading to the NBA, Arkansas is set to replace the SEC Player of the Year with another highly touted prospect. Jordan Smith Jr., rated the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 combo guard in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports, is committed to Arkansas and could take a similar path to Acuff.

On March 26, Smith was named Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year, a prestegious honor that a number of current NBA stars have also earned. Cameron Boozer won the award two of the past three years, with Cooper Flagg winning in 2023-24.

Chet Holmgren, Jayson Tatum and Karl-Anthony Towns are just a few of the other big names who have been recognized as Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

John Wall, another player who was coached by Calipari, presented Smith with the award.

.@JohnWall pulled up to personally hand Jordan Smith Jr. the 2025-26 @Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year trophy ⚡ pic.twitter.com/7J8grjPD5B — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 26, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Smith doesn't have overwhelming size, but the McDonald's All-American is a great athlete who plays hard and showcased a well-rounded skill set in high school. With a reported 6-foot-8 and a half inch wingspan, Smith makes up for his lack of height with impressive length, toughness and quickness.

According to 247Sports, the Arkansas pledge averaged 19.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1 block per game in EYBL play.

Smith's size and length are similar to another player who shined under John Calipari. Cason Wallace measured at 6-foot-2 and half an inch at the NBA Combine to go along with a 6-foot-8 and half an inch wingspan.

Wallace was a top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and has since developed into a solid rotation player on a championship team. Smith isn't the defender that Wallace was coming out of high school, but has a much better offensive skill set and can still hold up well on both ends of the floor.

If Smith has a productive freshman season playing for Calipari, the five-star recruit has a chance to be a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.