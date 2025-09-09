Will St. Bonaventure's New 'Pro Day' Become a Trend in College Basketball?
St. Bonaventure may be on the cutting edge in college basketball.
Tuesday, the school sent out a press release detailing a brand new event hosted by the Bonnies that could send ripple effects throughout college basketball.
On Oct. 11, St. Bonaventure will host an NBA/G League Pro Day at the NBA Players Association training facility in midtown Manhattan. The Bonnies kick off the 2025-26 campaign less than a month later on Nov. 3 against Bradley.
St. Bonaventure's pro day will allow professional scouts to get a close look at the Bonnies' players ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
"The first Bonnies Pro Day is a tremendous opportunity for NBA and G League front office executives to scout our players in a competitive practice and workout environment," St. Bonaventure general manager Adrian Wojnarowski said in the release.
"Professional evaluation is a long process and our unparalleled relationships with the league's decision-makers allows St. Bonaventure's players to be front-and-center in the eyes and minds of organizations in a way few, if any, mid-major collegiate programs are able. To have the Pro Day in midtown Manhattan at a world-class facility like the National Basketball Players Association makes it an even more ideal setting for the NBA and the Bonnies come together."
According to the press release, "representatives from all 30 NBA teams and draft analysts" will be invited to attend the event, which is the first of its kind in college basketball. No mid-major program has ever hosted a pro day, and no NCAA program has hosted a pro day at an off-campus site.
It's no surprise that St. Bonaventure is at the forefront of an evolving college basketball landscape with Wojnarowski operating as the team's general manager. The former ESPN employee has a number of connections with NBA teams and has learned how professional front offices operate.
While the Bonnies may be the first program to host an off-campus pro day, other schools could follow if the returns from St. Bonaventure's event are positive. Programs like St. John's University are located in New York City, and could use the same facility that is hosting the Bonnies.
Time will tell if Wojnarowski and St. Bonaventure's experiment helps the program produce more NBA players, but if the Bonnies do have a few players drafted in the 2026 class, the event will likely become more popular.
This year, St. Bonaventure has a few interesting players on the roster who could play their way into one of the upcoming draft classes. Joe Grahovac is a skilled big man from the junior college ranks, while Italian freshman Andrew Osasuyi has good enough size and athleticism to garner attention from NBA scouts.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.