Will the Miami Hurricanes Have a Player Selected in the 2026 NBA Draft?
The Miami Hurricanes have found success on the hardwood in recent years, but still haven't become as consistent as other basketball teams in the ACC.
The team from Coral Gables reached the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2023, making a miraculous run to the Final 4 during the team's last March Madness appearance.
Since 2023, though, the team has not reached the tournament, and recently parted ways with former head coach Jim Larrañaga. Now, former Duke assistant Jai Lucas will take over the mantle as Hurricanes' head coach.
Lucas' roster has multiple talented pieces, and after Kyshawn George was selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft following one season at Miami, Lucas and company could turn out a few more draft picks this year.
Here are three players from the Hurricanes' roster who have the potential to be selected in 2026.
Shelton Henderson
A five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, Henderson should be able to make an immediate impact for the Hurricanes.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Henderson has tremendous size on the wing to go along with an impressive wingspan. As a senior, Henderson was recognized as Chicken Express Mr. Texas Basktball Player of the Year, the Guy V. Lewis Award winner and the All-Greater Houston Player of the Year by the Houston Chronicle.
If Henderson can play a significant role for the Hurricanes in 2025-26, he will have a chance to be an early pick in the upcoming cycle. Henderson originally committed to Duke, but backed off his pledge and joined Miami's 2025 recruiting class.
Timotej Malovec
Malovec was a three-star prospect in the recruiting process, but excelled over the summer and could be in for a surprising freshman season.
Competing in the World Cup Qualifiers with Solvakia, Malovec averaged 22.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 44.4% from the field and 44.8% from 3-point range on 7.3 attempts per game. The 6-foot-8 forward also shot 92.7% from the free-throw line.
Malovec will have to compete with a few older players on Miami's roster for minutes, but the Mega Superbet standout's shooting prowess could help Malovec see the court early in his college career.
Malik Reneau
A veteran who began his career as a high four-star prospect, Reneau transferred from Indiana to Maimi over the offseason.
As a junior with the Hoosiers, Reneau averaged 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 55.2% from the field and 12.5% from beyond the arc.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and more than 230 pounds, Reneau has enough size and production to play in the NBA, but needs to become a better shooter to improve his draft position.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.